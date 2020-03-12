Caribbean islanders set airport on fire in fear of the coronavirus







Caribbean islanders on the island South Caicos outside the Dominican Republic have taken their own measures against the coronavirus: They set the airport on fire!

“People don’t want tourists to come here, especially not the ones from the United States, and infect us with the coronavirus,” says one islander. According to her, several of them gathered and set fire to the airport’s main building, that burnt down completely.

“The island is very small and the public health care system is really not well developed. That’s why many of the islanders are scared about what would happen if there would be a coronavirus outbreak on the island,” the islander explains.

“Right now, the only way to get to or from the island is by ferry and it’s very complicated,” she continues.

Mission accomplished, it seems!