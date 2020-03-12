Britons from Grand Princess cruise on board evacuation flight from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship







Pictures from on board a flight carrying evacuated Britons from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship in the United States have been shared.

Bridgwater couple Neil and Victoria Hanlon, who were passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship, took and shared the images.

One picture shows staff on the plane wearing Hamzat protective suits and giving instructions through loudspeakers.

The vessel, which was cruising along the Pacific coast of the US, was forced to moor off the coast of California for a number of days after 21 people tested positive for Covid-19.

It docked in Oaklands earlier this week, and those on board were placed in quarantine and the ship cordoned off.

The Hanlons and other British passengers were then placed on a flight, which departed San Francisco for Birmingham yesterday.

Parts of the flight were restricted with passengers not permitted to enter.

After touching down in the UK, passengers were advised to return home and self-isolate for up to two weeks.

The Hanlons described their evacuation flight experience as “terrible”.