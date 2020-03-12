BREAKING NEWS: Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for Coronavirus







Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for deadly coronavirus, revealed Wednesday evening.

The Forrest Gump actor and his wife, both 63, announced the positive test results on Instagram urging the public to ‘take care’.

-- Advertisement --



The couple is currently in Australia where the Oscar-winner is filming for an untitled Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley film produced by Warner Bros.

Hanks revealed he and his wife experienced symptoms including the common cold, body aches and chills before they decided to get tested.

‘Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.’

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?,’ Hanks wrote.

‘We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!’

Warner Bros. said in a statement that when they became aware someone in production was diagnosed with the virus they worked with Australian health agencies to assure that the movie production is safe.

‘We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.

‘The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.’

Australia has more than 120 cases confirmed cases of coronavirus.