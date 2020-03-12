Breaking News: Spain’s Equality Minister Tests Positive For The Coronavirus







It has been confirmed this morning that Spain’s Equality Minister, Irene Montero, has tested positive for the coronavirus. She is under observation and has been placed in quarantine.

Her partner, vice president Pablo Iglesias, has joined her in isolation and we are now getting reports that all cabinet members will be tested for covid-19, in an attempt to stop a wider spread of the infectious disease among the members.

Prime minister Pedro Sánchez has decided to hold all his meetings over teleconference in the near future, due to the recent rapid spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The number of confirmed cases in Spain is now over 2,100, with 48 reported deaths to date.