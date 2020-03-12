Breaking News: Spain’s Andalucía closes all schools due to the coronavirus pandemic







The Andalusian government in Spain has decided to temporarily close down all schools, following the advice from Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez.

“The recommendation is to close the country’s educational centres and promote distance and online training so that students can continue the school year away from the classroom,” says Pedro Sanchez.

The schools will be closed starting Monday, for 14 days, says Juanma Moreno, President of the Andalusian Government.

The communities of Catalonia, Galicia, Murcia, the Basque country, the Canary Islands and Navarra has already followed the president’s advice.

The Andalusian government has already closed down the activities in the senior centres in the region to protect the most vulnerable group of people in the area.