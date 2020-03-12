Breaking News: Flights between Spain and the USA have been suspended







FLIGHTS BETWEEN SPAIN AND THE USA HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED BY PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP FOR A MINIMUM 30 DAYS

Spain as well as the rest of Europe in the Shengen zone from Friday evening will no longer have access to the United States as President Donald Trump ordered in the last couple of hours a full suspension in an attempt to protect the US from the deadly coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --



The US at present has 1200 positive cases of the coronavirus being a small amount in consideration of the size of the 52 states.

The President’s suspension will be the most stringent ever seen in peace time history by the United States Of America.

The suspension will be a large financial blow to Spanish airlines who fly frequently on a daily basis to the nation from its largest airports in Madrid and Barcelona.

It’s also a huge blow for the Spanish tourism industry as tens of thousands of Americans visit Spain each year and the further restriction on an industry already feeling massive effects from lack of travellers will deepen.