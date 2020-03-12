BREAKING NEWS: BRITISH SOLDIER KILLED IN IRAQ ATTACK NAMED







The Ministry of Defence has named a female British soldier killed in Iraq yesterday.

Lance Corporal Jodie Gillion, a reservist with the Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry, died in a rocket attack in Iraq.

LCpl Gillon was one of three coalition service members killed in an attack on Camp Taji yesterday.

-- Advertisement --



The 26-year-old was combining her military work with a career as a self-employed sports physiotherapist and had volunteered to be a part of the Irish Guards Battlegroup during their deployment to Iraq.

She joined the regiment in September 2015 as a Combat Medical Technician (CMT), progressing to qualify as a Class 1 Combat Medical Technician in 2018.

Her commanding officer in the Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry, Lieutenant Colonel William Leek, said the regiment was “proud and humbled to have served with her”.

“It was abundantly clear that she was destined for great things in her civilian and military careers,” he added.

“Her loss is keenly felt.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “From the warm testimonies of those who served with her, it’s clear that LCpl Gillon was held in the highest regard and was a shining example of what our Armed Forces and Reserves stand for, inspiring those around her and always putting others first.

“My thoughts go out to her loved ones at this incredibly difficult time and we will ensure they receive all the necessary support.”