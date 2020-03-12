BREAKING: Australian Formula One Grand Prix to Go Ahead Despite McLaren Withdrawal







The Australian Formula One Grand Prix this weekend will go ahead as scheduled, despite coronavirus fears and McLaren withdrawing from the race.

A meeting was held today, where all 10 teams were discussing with the FIA whether to go ahead with the opening race this weekend.

A decision has emerged that the race is set to go ahead as scheduled.

However, it is thought that any more confirmed cases of coronavirus, for any staff members, may result in the race being postponed.

Earlier today, McLaren withdrew from the race weekend after confirming that a member of staff, believed to be a mechanic, had tested positive for the virus following several days of self isolation.

Other members of staff at Renault have also been self isolating following symptoms of the virus.

Drivers including Lewis Hamilton, Sebastien Vettel and Kimi Raikonnen have all openly criticised the fact that the race was still going ahead, with numerous sporting events around the world being called off.

The following race held in Bahrain has already stated that it will be held behind closed doors.