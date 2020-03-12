Benidorm International Friendship Club pays a touching tribute







MEMBERS of Benidorm Friendship Club paid a touching tribute to Jim Fry during a celebration of his life at Camping Villasol.

Jim, was a long term member of the club and is sadly missed by all his friends, having passed away in December 2019.

Poignantly, the celebration was held on 8, which would have been Jim’s 90th birthday.

Jim’s nephew, Al Griffin with his wife Kaye and niece Kathy, travelled from Colorado USA, where Jim was from, to be a part of the tribute. Jim was a much travelled man and took part enthusiastically in all of the club’s activities.

A spokesperson said: “He was well loved and will be sadly missed by all who came to know him.”