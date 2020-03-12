Beach Clean-up in Mijas, Spain, Just In Time for Semana Santa Holiday







MIJAS Town Hall has committed itself to tackling the much-needed beach clean-up which encompasses 14 kilometres of coast.

Councillor, José Carlos Martín, has confirmed that the town hall has decided to hire a total of 60 operators to recondition the beach and clean 14 kilometres of coastline in time for Semana Santa. He has highlighted that they will use 4 machines to shift the sand, as this will “prepare the space and ensure that the sand is uniform and continuous throughout”. The department is only transferring the sand that has been building up on the riverbeds, they will not be adding any new sand to the beaches.

“This last patch of rough weather has damaged our coast, and therefore its of utmost important to get started on this beach clean-up so that it is finalized by the start of April. The beach is one of our main points of tourist attraction and we must maintain them in optimum conditions for people to enjoy” Martín has added. The department will pay special attention to the areas in Riviera, El Bombo, and Royal Beach, as these have been the worst affected by recent meteorological conditions.