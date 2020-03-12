As Tourists Stay Away over Coronavirus Fears Thousands of Hungry Monkeys have Street Fights Over Food Scraps in Thailand







Hundreds of starving wild monkeys fight over a single piece of food during coronavirus outbreak in Thailand.

This is the astonishing moment hundreds of starving wild monkeys scramble for a single piece of food because of the coronavirus outbreak. Even locals who are used to seeing the creatures were shocked by their ferocity.

The primates are normally well fed by tourists in the city of Lopburi, central Thailand, but visitors have plummeted because of the virus sweeping the world. So when one of the primates had a juicy banana, the entire pack roaming around the streets surrounded the creature and tried to grab it.

Footage shows how hundreds of monkeys began tussling for the snack. When one of the animals fled with it, the creatures chased it up a grass bank.