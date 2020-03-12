A-listers luxury hotel suspected to be the source of Tom Hank’s and Rita Wilson’s coronavirus infection







Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson has tested positive for the coronavirus as previously reported by the Euro Weekly News. Now it is suspected that the source of the infection may be the luxury apartment hotel where other A-listers like Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddlestone have been staying, and where a night in the penthouse costs $1,100.

Hanks and Wilson are understood to have checked in to the hotel a month ago, only days after Queensland reported their first case of the coronavirus, a man from China who tested positive for the virus while staying in the same building complex as Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

The man had recently flown in from Wuhan, where the virus first broke out when he tested positive for the coronavirus.