50 Hospital Workers Placed In Coronavirus Isolation in Costa Del Sol’s Malaga, Spain







More than 50 hospital workers in the Malaga region on Costa del Sol, Spain, has been put into quarantine as a precaution against the coronavirus. The preventative measure has been taken because they have been in contact with patients that have tested positive for the killer virus.

Among the included workers are hospital staff from the Regional, Xanit and the Malaga District and they have all now been placed in isolation at home.

The Costa del Sol Health Agency says that it is “strictly” following the Ministry’s recommendations, that it is “up-to-date on protocol updates” and that it keeps professionals informed “rigorously”. The hospital urges that whenever a positive case is known, the Health Surveillance Service performs an individualised risk assessment for each of the workers who may have been in contact with the patient. “And with each one of them the protocol of the Ministry of Health is implemented,” the agency assured.