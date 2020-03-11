War Heroes From The Commonwealth Must Pay Thousands To Stay In The UK

Those who have served for four years or more are eligible to apply to stay in the UK. However, they must still pay the visa application fees, which have risen from £1,051 in 2015 to £2,389. This means a service leaver and their partner with two children face paying nearly £10,000 to continue to live in the UK.

Since 2018, the UK armed forces have committed to recruiting 1,350 people from Commonwealth countries each year, up from a previous target of 200. The majority come from Africa, the Caribbean and Fiji, and are usually of lower rank.

Charles Byrne, RBL director general, said: “These Commonwealth veterans are facing a desperate situation.” Calling on the government to take action he said: “They have left their homeland and given years of loyal service to the United Kingdom. They should be able to continue living in the UK with their families, without incurring significant financial costs.”

“This is a poor way of saying thank you to people we encouraged to leave their countries and come to serve in the British armed forces. Monday is Commonwealth Day and we urge the home secretary to take action to help Commonwealth military veterans who have served this country loyally and abolish all visa application fees.”

One of the main reasons the former military personnel, many who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan, cannot afford the visa fees is that while waiting for a decision on their settlement status, they are unable to seek employment, claim benefits or register with aGP. Many have to rely on charities, such as the RBL, which has already assisted in 561 such cases, providing advice and support where immigration or visas have been a concern.

The RBL launched its campaign, Stop the Service Charge, a year ago. It is calling on the government to grant a waiver of fees in the next parliamentary session, and to abolish them altogether after that, and has urged supporters to write to their MP on the issue.