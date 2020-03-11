Vicar woman arrested following gruesome discovery of new-born baby body on Costa Almeria







THE gruesome discovery of the half buried body of a new-born baby in a rural area of Vicar on Tuesday evening has led to the arrest a young woman believed to be the mother, Spanish media reported.

According to Spanish press the detainee lives in a very humble property surrounded by greenhouses and smallholdings in the Las Cimillas area, and earns her living as a farmhand. It was also reported that neighbours were well aware that she was pregnant, but she had always denied it.

-- Advertisement --



The body of the little girl was allegedly next to a wall and hidden among old clothes, a mattress and plastic containers.