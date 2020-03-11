The Queen of England Has Decided to Stop Shaking Hands During the Coronavirus Outbreak







The Queen of England has decided to stop shaking hands with members of the public during the coronavirus outbreak. This is said to be a matter of “personal preference”, an aide confirmed.

Yesterday she met with the Sri Lankan High Commissioner Saroja Sirisena and her husband, Dr Sudath Talpahewa, in the 1844 room at Buckingham Palace. She usually greets guests with a handshake, but this time they greeted at a distance with no handshakes involved.

Last week, the Queen was pictured for the first time wearing gloves during a palace investiture, where she met dozens of members of the public.

At 93 years old – she turns 94 next month – the Queen is at greater risk of contracting more severe symptoms if infected with the virus, so it makes sense to be extra cautious at a time like this.