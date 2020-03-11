





180 flood warnings and alerts are in place across UK.

The Environment Agency has issued more than 30 flood warnings and 150 flood alerts with heavy rain predicted to affect areas of the country badly hit by last month’s storms. Flood barriers are being deployed to protect Hereford, three weeks after a record high on the River Wye of 6.11 metres – more than two metres above the level which leads to minor flooding in the city. -- Advertisement --



The Environment Agency said the River Wye was expected to peak in Hereford on Tuesday night at around five metres.

Meanwhile, the River Severn in Shrewsbury is predicted to rise to levels which may cause flooding in the town on Wednesday.

Dave Throup, Environment Agency manager for Herefordshire and Worcestershire, tweeted: “As forecast some absolutely torrential rain over mid Wales. “River Wye in Herefordshire now responding to last night’s heavy rain in Wales. Expecting a peak of around 5m in Hereford tonight. That’s around a metre lower than 17th February.” In another tweet, Mr Throup said February’s floods on a stretch of the River Teme near Leintwardine, Herefordshire, had created new channels, undercut banks and created huge new gravel deposits.

The Met Office has put an amber warning in place for parts of mid and north-west Wales with fast-flowing or deep floodwater likely, causing a “danger to life”. But good news for flood-hit areas could be on the horizon with the long-term forecast predicting drier weather. Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “Although there’s going to be a lot of rain in the next 24 hours, beyond that, although it will be fairly unsettled, it doesn’t look like any one particular place will be in the firing line to see persistent, heavy rain.It’s generally a colder second half to the week with sunshine and some showers, but still quite blustery.” But to brighten the mood the Met Office states: “There’s a hint in the second half of the month things might become a bit quieter. “It’s still 10 days away but there are some tentative signs we might get some drier weather in the long term. “But certainly in the next week or so it’s going to be very changeable.”