Tenerife Thief Nabbed as he tried to calmly walk out of Alicante Airport in Costa Blanca with stolen Diamond-Encrusted 200,000-euro watch!







A “cheeky” 27 man was arrested just after landing at Alicante-Elche airport in the Costa Blanca as he was about to run off with a diamond-encrusted watch valued at 200,000 euros that he stole earlier at a security pick up point in Tenerife’s Northern Airport.

Apparently, a passenger reported the theft after passing the security check, she was about to collect her personal items she had put on the tray to pass the scanner and was shocked to find her valuable watch had disappeared!

After reporting it to the Guardia Civil, the woman quickly left the airport, so as not to lose her flight to Barcelona, once there, she made a proper formal complaint.

The police looked through security footage and spotted the man quickly putting the watch in his pocket and called ahead to Alicante to warn officers who by that time had his image to check against. They lay in wait…

As the cheeky chappie strolled through the exit door they grabbed him, by all reports he wasn’t a happy bunny!

The watch has now been returned to its “happy” owner and the man is awaiting trial, oh I love a happy ending don’t you?