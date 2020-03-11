Technician Demands Coronavirus Protective Suit to Fix Elevator at Malaga Clinic







Yesterday a technician was sent to the Malaga Clinic to fix a broken elevator. He did, however, refuse to repair the elevator, unless they gave him a protective suit against the coronavirus to wear. Nine people are admitted with the disease at the Malaga Clinic and the technician was afraid of catching the deadly virus without the protective garment, also known as an epi.

The health centre workers tried to convince him that it wasn’t necessary to wear a protective suit, but to no avail. Unless he got the protection he demanded, he would leave the premise without finishing the work.

“It was not necessary for him to wear it, but it’s alright to fear [the virus]. So they had to give him the epi and then he repaired the elevator,” Carmen Gaona, a representative for the Malaga Clinic explained.

The workers union also clarified that in this case it was not necessary to wear an epi, and that, even if it had been necessary, it should have been provided by the technician’s company instead.