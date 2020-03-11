Switch on for energy efficient light in Costa Almeria municipality Oria







TEN areas of Oria have new energy efficient lighting thanks to a provincial government investment.

Diputacion de Almeria President Javier A. Garcia and Oria Mayor Marcos Reche did the honours of officially switching on the 212 low emission light points in El Frax, Ogarite, El Marchal, Manolito, La Cañada, Los Finos, El Villar, Los Alonsos, Barranco Quiles and Los Malinos.

The latest changes are in addition to the more than 1,000 new lights installed in Oria town thanks to the IDAE Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving, a project managed by the Diputacion.

Together the two projects represent an investment in the municipality of more than €1.3 million.

The provincial administration said the investment would translate into a 60 per cent saving on the municipal public lighting bill.

“We are reducing the energy footprint and the council will be able to invest in continuing to improve services and in making them more equal”, the Diputacion President commented.

Thanking the provincial administration for making the light projects possible, Marcos Reche said they were a major deal for the municipality “because we are going to have an important saving in energy at the same time as providing an answer to the demand of our residents.”