Staying safe on the internet is focus of Velez Malaga initiative







PROTECTING young people from the potential dangers of the Internet is the aim of a new council initiative in Velez-Malaga, which kicks off next month.

The free Internet security course is specifically aimed at 15 to 29-year-olds and will cover a variety of topics, including grooming, cyberbullying, sexting, as well as protecting personal information when using the Internet on a business level

Entitled ‘Risk Prevention on the Internet’, the course, which runs from April 20 to 24, is the brainchild of Velez-Malaga and the Second Opportunity Inclusive School.

Councillor for Business and Employment, María José Roberto, stressed that Internet security “is a fundamental challenge in these times in which young people grow up in a digital society and spend much of their time surfing the Internet, becoming a vulnerable group due to the risks that the digital world presents from an educational and social point of view. ”

The registration period will be open until April 3 and can be done at the Office of Citizen Services of Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar, or by calling 674 324 389.