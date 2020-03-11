Spanish Government Cancel all National and international equestrian competitions across Spain for a minimum of two weeks

All equestrian competitions, National and International have to be played behind closed doors, at least for the next weeks the Spanish Government has announced today.
As a continuation of the brief (attached) and received from the Higher Sports Council:
-- Advertisement --
“in view of the evolution of the situation generated by the transmission of COVID-19, the Government will adopt today a battery of preventive measures, among which in relation to sport is the celebration of all competitions and sporting events, professional and non-professional, state and international level must be held behind closed doors ”the following measures to adopt are communicated:
- That the equestrian competitions of the Official Calendar of the RFHE (national and international) must be held without access to the public (behind closed doors).
- Organizations will have the appropriate security personnel to ensure access control to the facilities as indicated above.
- Only persons duly accredited by the organizing committees and competitors may access the competition facilities.