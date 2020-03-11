Spanish Government Cancel all National and international equestrian competitions across Spain for a minimum of two weeks







All equestrian competitions, National and International have to be played behind closed doors, at least for the next weeks the Spanish Government has announced today.

As a continuation of the brief (attached) and received from the Higher Sports Council:

“in view of the evolution of the situation generated by the transmission of COVID-19, the Government will adopt today a battery of preventive measures, among which in relation to sport is the celebration of all competitions and sporting events, professional and non-professional, state and international level must be held behind closed doors ”the following measures to adopt are communicated:

That the equestrian competitions of the Official Calendar of the RFHE (national and international) must be held without access to the public (behind closed doors). Organizations will have the appropriate security personnel to ensure access control to the facilities as indicated above. Only persons duly accredited by the organizing committees and competitors may access the competition facilities.