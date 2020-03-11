Spain’s Government hints at compensating workers for lost pay resulting from school closures







Spain’s Government has today hinted at the possibility of compensating workers for lost pay, resulting from school closures to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to José Luis Escrivá, the Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, the Government is exploring ways to compensate working parents who have to take time off to look after their children as a result of recent school closures. However, compensation, will be limited to those who can’t take advantage of remote/flexible working conditions, he pointed out.

The Government is waiting on proposals, which Escrivá hopes will be passed through tomorrow. “It’s a significant cost to the country, however, it’s manageable,” he added.