Seville’s Europe League Game in Spain Postponed Due to the Italian Quarantine







Spain’s Seville was meant to play a home game against the Italian football club AC Roma in the Europe League tomorrow, Thursday, but the match has now been cancelled. The reason for this is the Italian quarantine, as the AS Roma players will not be able to travel to Spain, now that the Italian government has prohibited direct travel between the countries.

Initially, it was agreed that the match would be played behind closed doors with no live audience, but the new travel restrictions have led to the game now being postponed indefinitely.

-- Advertisement --



All sports events in Italy are cancelled, for the time being, but up until now, it has been possible for Italian football clubs to play games in the rest of Europe. The country’s new travel restrictions will, however, make this much harder going forward.