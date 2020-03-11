Prince Harry fooled by Russian YouTube hoaxers pretending to be Greta Thundberg revealed Royal Family rifts







Prince Harry was tricked into talking about his Megxit struggle in an astonishing phone call with Russian pranksters who posed as Greta Thunberg.

In the “hoax” call The Duke of Sussex said he was ‘completely separate’ from the Royal Family and chose to withdraw from royal life to ‘protect my son’.

Harry went on to talk about Donald Trump, climate change and Prince Andrew during two revealing conversations with hoaxers posing as Swedish climate activist Greta, 17, and her father Svante.

Prince Harry also told them that ‘marrying a prince or princess isn’t all it’s made up to be’, and insisted his military service had made him ‘more normal than my family would like to believe’.

What Harry said to fake Greta Thunberg

Harry on Donald Trump

‘The mere fact that Donald Trump is pushing the coal industry is so big in America, he has blood on his hands.

‘Trump will want to meet you to make him look better but he won’t want to have a discussion about climate change with you because you will outsmart him.’

On Megxit

‘I can assure you, marrying a prince or princess is not all it’s made up to be. There’s lots of layers to it and lots of pieces to the puzzle. Sometimes the right decision isn’t always the easy one, but it was the right decision for our family.

‘I think there’s a hell of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first. It’s a tricky one, but we will start a new life.’

On the climate

‘Unfortunately, the world is being led by some very sick people, so people like yourselves and (the) younger generation are the ones that are going to make all the difference.

‘People need to be woken up and the only way to wake people up from what effectively is a consciousness crisis is, I think, you need to be doing extreme things.

‘What you need to do is make real big changes that actually shock people, and it’s that shock factor that wakes people up.’

On Prince Andrew

‘I have very little to say on that. But whatever he has done or hasn’t done, is completely separate from me and my wife. We operate in a way of inclusivity and we are focusing on community. We are completely separate from the majority of my family.’

On himself

‘I was in the military for ten years, so I’m more normal than my family would like to believe.’

On Boris Johnson

‘He is a good man, so you are one of few people who can reach into his soul and get him to feel and believe in you. But you have to understand that because he has been around for so long like all of these other people, they are already set in their ways.’

On the Election

‘The fact that our choice was between those two individuals in my mind, I think, probably creates more of an observation that the system itself might be broken. There’s a lot that the leaders of today can learn and can listen to people like yourself.’

On using private jets

‘Unfortunately, there is very few alternatives. We have to fly on commercial planes all over the world. Nowhere near as much as most people who do it for a night or weekends. Certainly for my family, to protect my family, from these people, as you can well understand.’

On tabloid media

‘What they don’t understand is the battle we are fighting against them is far more than just us.’

The two Russian pranksters claimed to be Greta and her father Svante, and contacted the prince on two occasions.

Vovan and Lexus, or Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, who are apparently behind the call have previously duped Elton John into believing he was chatting with Vladimir Putin.

They also used Greta before in a prank call with Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders, who was led to believe Greta was keen for collaboration with Kanye West and Billie Eilish.

Buckingham Palace and Sussex Royal spokespeople have not responded.