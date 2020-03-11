Passenger arrested at Malaga Airport for attempting to smuggle 9 kilos of marihuana out of Spain







A female passenger was arrested today by Guardia Civil agents at Malaga Airport for attempting to smuggle marihuana out of the country. The woman in question had checked-in her luggage destined for Amsterdam, then proceeded through departures without any issues.

However, the security system at baggage control detected a suspicious item in the suitcase, which immediately informed security at the airport, who in turn contacted the local police authorities. The passenger was detained by the Guardia Civil just as she was about to board her flight to Amsterdam.

After opening the suitcase, the law enforcement authorities discovered approximately nine kilos of marihuana tightly wrapped in a black plastic bag.