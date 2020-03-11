Oldest Patient Yet, Chinese 103-Year-Old Grandmother Recovers After Coronavirus Treatment







A 103-year-old Chinese grandmother has made a full recovery from COVID-19 after being treated for 6 days in Wuhan, China. She was discharged from the hospital yesterday, and the reason for the speedy recovery is said to be that she didn’t have underlying health problems.

The grandmother, Zhang Guanfen, is the oldest coronavirus patient to recover so far. Her doctor Zeng Yulan told the local press that the patient was cured in less than a week because she “did not have many underlying health conditions”.

Ms Zhang tested positive for the deadly disease on March 1 at Liyuan Affiliated Hospital of Tongji Medical College in Wuhan, Hubei Province of central China. When she was admitted she was in critical condition and could barely communicate with the medics.

“The nurses took turns to spoon-feed the patient and change diapers for her”, said a matron, Liao Zhenhui, to local media. “Ms Zhang gradually recovered after being given round-the-clock care and nutrition therapy sessions”, Liao added.