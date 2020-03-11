New Hiking Route in the Velez-Malaga’s Sierra in Spain







Velez-Malaga’s sports department has organized a new hiking route, which will encompass 16.5km of uneven terrain, through the Sierra de las Nieves Natural Park. The hike is expected to begin on March 22 at 7:30am from the Mercado Municipal in Velez-Malaga, or at 7:40am from the Dia supermarket in Torre del Mar.

The route is of medium-to-high difficulty and will approximately take five hours to complete. To take part in the route you must book your place via the website deportes.velezmalaga.es and registration costs €10. You must also be in good shape to participate.

The hike follows a circular route which travels across the north-eastern border of the natural park. Firstly, it will pass by a broad canyon, formed by the Turon river and the Valle de Lifa vantage point. After crossing the bridge, the route diverts towards the Dique trail, until this reaches an intersection. After a short but difficult incline it reaches the Puerto de los Lobos. Next, the route declines to the basin of the river Turon, where it reaches the Dique trail until the final destination, El Burgo.

If the weather is unfavourable, the hike will be postponed to March 29.