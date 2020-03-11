New gourmet group explores international cuisine on the Costa Blanca







FOOD lovers will be delighted to hear a new group has been formed in the Costa Blanca with the sole purpose of learning to cook and experience international cuisine, right here on our doorstep.

The Altean Gourmet Group, set up by Stuart and Dorian, officially kicked off with a cooking lesson and tasting session at The Gurkha Restaurant in Albir last month, and will be followed by a cooking demonstration at Mana Lounge Beach in Altea tomorrow evening (Thursday, March 12).

Stuart, who has recently moved to the area, said: “Every month, we will visit a local restaurant. During our visit we meet with the head chef and in their kitchen they teach us to how to cook one or two of their signature dishes.

“It is also a chance to meet new people and to have fun learning about different cuisines and how to cook them.”

There is no financial motive for the group, Stuart and Dorian simply want to share their love of food with like-minded people, and already have 146 members having launched just weeks ago.

To find out more, visit The Altean Gourmet Group Facebook page.