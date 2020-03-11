Motril remembers missing Maria who vanished 20 years ago







MARIA Teresa Fernández, who disappeared from Motril in August 2000, was remembered by family, residents of Motril and the Town Hall last week.

The Council held an official ceremony to remember Spain’s missing people, with a special mention to Maria who vanished almost 20 years ago, aged just 18.

-- Advertisement --



Mayor, Luisa María García Chamorro, said: “Maria’s relatives are here today, receiving all of our love, and have for 20 years been one of the greatest examples of dignity, strength and dignity. And this is because they have never given up.”

Reading the institutional manfisesto on the steps of the Town Hall building, which was illuminated in green, the Mayor also highlighted the plight of thousands of families across Spain who remain hopeful of finding their lost loved ones, while searching for answers.