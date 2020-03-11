Motril police catch two young arsonists in Axarquia







POLICIA Local in Motril has detained two minors, aged 17, for burning several containers last Saturday night. At around 2.25 a.m., officers were travelling in the area of the El Vadillo estate, when they noticed a burning container in Calle Tegucigalpa, so immediately alerted the fire department.

Several witnesses informed officers that the possible perpetrators were two suspicious-looking young men in hoods men, who had been loitering around the containers just before they started burning. This pushed the officers to intensify their search in this specific area when, moments later, they saw another container burning on Calle Montevideo.

Subsequently, the two young people were identified from descriptions offered by the witnesses and found to be carrying items used to start the fires. Once in police custody they were handed over to their legal guardians and informed that such criminal acts will be made available to the Judicial Authority.