Motoring News: Skoda ready to rumble with its Rapid models







THANKS to the revised exterior, Skoda’s Rapid compact saloon and Rapid Spaceback hatchback have a more youthful dynamic appearance.

The revised exterior features a redesigned grille, flatter, tapered headlights and new horizontal taillights. In addition to new trims and upholstery fabrics, the interior also benefits from a new infotainment system with vehicle connectivity via Banma, a joint venture between the Alibaba Group and SAIC Volkswagen.

The Rapid saloon comes with a multifunction steering wheel, a rear-view camera and the Banma Intelligent Interconnection System. This includes a TFT LCD monitor with an eight-inch screen and a user interface featuring a playing-card design along with voice control.

The Rapid is powered by a 1.5 MPI petrol engine, which is made entirely of aluminium and delivers 82 kW (111 PS), along with a maximum torque of 145 Nm. Customers have a choice between a manual five-speed gearbox and a six-speed automatic transmission. With an average fuel consumption of 5.6 litres per 100 kilometres and correspondingly low emissions. An electronically controlled, dynamic steering system and intelligent chassis tuning make for powerful performance and controlled handling at all times.

The new Rapid Spaceback is a stylish hatchback model which perfectly combines aesthetics and functionality. It measures 4,312 millimetres in length and 1,475 millimetres in height. Its width and wheelbase are identical to the saloon version, as is the 1.5 MPI engine delivering 82 kW (111 PS), with a choice of a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. The luggage compartment has a 372-litre capacity, which can be increased to as much as 1,255 litres by folding down the rear seats. The ESP stability programme enhances safety on the road, along with tyre pressure monitoring and other safety systems.

When ordering, customers can choose between four different interior designs. The sportiest variant, for example, has an instrument panel featuring a delicate carbon-style look and a decorative trim in an eye-catching red. The black and grey seat upholstery is enhanced with contrasting red stitching and an embroidered Rapid wordmark. In addition, the air conditioning system provides outstanding comfort, utilising highly effective three-layer filter inserts to provide particularly clean air.