Motoring News: BMW introduces their turbo twin M8 Coupes







THE first-ever BMW M8 Competition Coupé and Gran Coupé models are set to take the BMW 8 Series range to an even higher level of performance. The two and four-door sports sedans benefit from the most powerful engine ever developed by BMW M for a production model: the 4.4-litre V8 with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology that has a peak output of 460kW.

Regardless of the driving style, the all-new models provide a racecar-like feel and feature an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic for precise shifts.

-- Advertisement --



The powertrain, chassis and aerodynamics were tested extensively at BMW Group’s proving grounds, the Nürburgring-Nordschleife and other race circuits.

In addition, both models incorporate the celebrated M xDrive all-wheel-drive system that seamlessly transfers the engine’s power to the road via a centrally controlled interaction with the rear axle-mounted Active M Differential.

The M xDrive system has a rear-biased configuration in its default 4WD mode. Drivers can access a Setup menu to select 4WD Sport mode, which sends an even higher proportion of drive to the rear wheels. Deactivation of DSC brings 2WD mode into play, with drive fed exclusively through the rear wheels.

The M8 Competition Coupé and Gran Coupé both include electronically controlled dampers and electromechanical M Servotronic steering, while a new M-specific integrated braking system enables two brake pedal settings to suit specific driving styles and situations.

Adjustment of the brake pedal functionality is accessible through the Setup function, where settings for the engine, dampers and steering can also be personalised.

Two individually composed variants of the M Setup can be stored and called up using the buttons on the steering wheel. The M Mode button on the centre console also allows driver assistance systems and the instrument cluster/Head-Up Display to be configured as required.

Drivers can select TRACK mode in addition to ROAD and SPORT modes depending on their preference.

Both cars are characterised by M design elements which leave no doubt as to the model’s extraordinary high-performance abilities.

The dramatic new exterior styling of both models displays a dynamically stretched silhouette, muscular shoulders and a distinctive standalone rear-end design.

The two models complement these aspects with larger air intakes at the front, aerodynamically optimised exterior mirrors, a rear spoiler and CFRP roof.