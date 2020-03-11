Motoring News: Aston Martin’s V12 Speedster is the purest form of driving







THE Aston Martin V12 Speedster has made its global debut this week. Created by luxury British marque’s bespoke customisation service ‘Q by Aston Martin’, the Speedster draws inspiration from both the brand’s rich racing history and aeronautical design.

Conceived a little over 12 months ago, it has undergone an intensive development programme, going from drawing board to production reality within that short period. Demonstrating the skills and meticulous planning of ‘Q by Aston Martin’ and Aston Martin Design, the V12 Speedster is a living show car, underlining the company’s commitment to delivering customers a stunning driver’s car, using the engineering ingenuity and advanced materials evident throughout the entire range.

Powering the Speedster is a scintillating 5.2-litre, Twin-Turbo V12 engine, with a peak output of 700hp1 and 753Nm1 of torque. Front mid-mounted, the all-alloy, quad-cam 48-valve engine is mated to a ZF 8-Speed automatic transmission with a limited-slip differential driving the rear wheels. The Aston is able to accelerate to 62mph (100km/h) in 3.5 seconds on the way to a limited top speed of 186mph (300km/h)1.

The iconic V12 engine promises scintillating performance, but further underlining the abundant character and unparalleled commitment to a thrilling drive is an even more invigorating aural signature. To create this Aston Martin’s engineers have created a bespoke stainless-steel exhaust system exiting centrally into the diffuser surface at the rear of the car for an even more rousing, characterful sound from the drivetrain. With the new model, every element of the drive is experiential, most obviously the removal of the windscreen adding to the visceral engagement, heightening the driving experience to new levels.

Matt Becker, Aston Martin Chief Engineer, said: “for raw, driving thrills the V12 Speedster is unparalleled, the fully open element of the car adding a new dimension to the experience. It engages on every level, delivering a precise, involving driving experience, with agility and poise backed by abundant power from Aston Martin’s twin-turbo 5.2-litre V12. Driving doesn’t get any purer than this.”