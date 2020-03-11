Mother of 16 is shamed for buying ‘too much toilet roll’ but it was just her normal shop







There are empty shelves across the world this week as people stockpile for the coronavirus crisis.

One of the most popular items to buy in bulk is toilet paper. However when Jeni Bonell, 49, picked up 24 rolls, she says she was shamed by other customers. But Jeni, has 16 kids and this was the amount she usually purchased for her large family.

The Australian woman, who has children aged between 29 and 4, was doing her half weekly shop for the family when she heard the comment.

In a Facebook post, she said: ‘No lady you don’t get to stand behind me in the checkout line in the grocery store, with your voice dripping sarcasm and your crinkled brow, as you loud-enough-for-me-to-hear-you say, “Well there goes ALL the toilet paper now”. ‘Um no it doesn’t and I will not apologise for buying toilet paper for my family which is undoubtedly bigger than yours.’

She added: ‘I think the world is definitely suffering from a pandemic, a viral one has now surfaced, but there’s been another one that’s been brewing for a long time and that’s a worldwide lack of good manners with a symptom of unkindness that seems to accompany it.

‘Let’s just stop it folks and remember that we all live on this planet together. Let’s be friends instead.’