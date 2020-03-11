Matt Lucas Becomes New Host Of The Great British Bake Off







“The Great British Bake Off” gets a New Host: Matt Lucas. He will join the previous host Noel Fielding and the judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Sandi Toksvig will be stepping down after three years on the show, as she announced in January, and he will be her replacement.

“Bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation,” he says. “I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television. See you in the tent!”

Actor, writer and comedian Matt Lucas has previously appeared in films like Bridesmaids, Alice in Wonderland and Paddington.

He also had massive success with Little Britain, among other achievements.