MADRID Theatres forced to cancel Musicals as new measures introduced by the Spanish Government limit audience numbers







Stage Entertainment, the company responsible for the production of musicals like “The Lion King” which has been a musical success in the Madrid capital for nearly nine years, has issued a statement regarding the cancellations of its shows.

Also other successful musicals such as “Anastasia” which is currently playing in the Coliseum, “Billy Elliot” held at the Nuevo Teatro Alcalá or “Ghost” in the Gran Vía theater are also affected by this measure since the capacity of all of them exceeds the stipulated limit of 1000 people.

Stage Entertainment have guaranteed information in the next 48 hours on how to make changes in the purchases already made to all those potential spectators who had entrance for these shows.

The Statement from Stage Entertainment:

The Government has decreed the suspension of all cultural, leisure and similar events of more than 1000 people in the Autonomous Community of Madrid.

In compliance with these regulations, all the functions scheduled from today 10 until March 25 including the musical Anastasia and The Lion King are postponed until the suppression or modification of these measures .

In the next 48 hours,you will receive more information on how to make the change of your locations through the channel through which you made your purchase.

For all the functions scheduled from March 26 we will inform you, in this same way, as we have news from the Ministry of Health.

We deeply regret all the inconveniences this situation may cause you.