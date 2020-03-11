King & Queen of Spain join Macron to commemorate 15th European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism







The King and Queen of Spain, Don Felipe VI and Doña Letizia, have joined the French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris today to mark the 15th European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism. The event, launched for the first time in France, will now also officially honour the day in the French calendar as a national day, in tribute to the victims of terrorism.

The annual event was created by the EU to remember the victims of the 11th March 2004 (11-M) bombing at Madrid’s Atocha train station, which took the lives of 193 EU citizens and injured thousands. Macron invited the Spanish monarchy to honour the friendship between the two countries, as well the shared suffering of terrorism acts that both countries have faced in the last few years.

Macron decided to go ahead with the event, which will take place at the Parisian esplanade of the Trocadero and Elysee Palace today, despite Coronavirus fears. All precautionary measures have been taken, according to the French authorities, after it was confirmed that the French Minister of Culture is infected with the virus. However, it’s reported that fewer people will be attending the event – 900 as opposed to the initial 2,000 guests. They comprise families of the victims, relevant official authorities and representatives of the police and emergency services.