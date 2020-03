ALBOX Mayor showed off a bit of fancy footwork at the recent re-inauguration of the town’s newly updated Las Ventas football pitch.

Francisco Torrecillas did the honours of cutting the ribbon on the new artificial turf.

-- Advertisement --



The Albox CD Villa football club President Juan Ramon Perez meanwhile unveiled a commemorative plaque thanking the local council for carrying out improvement works at the ground.

Upgrades to the men’s and women’s changing rooms are now underway.