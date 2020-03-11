Job plan provides work for Costa Almeria unemployed in Cuevas del Almanzora

By
Cathy Elelman
-
0
DIPLOMAS: Cuevas Mayor Antonio Fernandez and Economic Development councillor Maria Isabel Alarcon did the presentations. CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Cuevas del Almanzora


CUEVAS del Almanzora council has presented diplomas to the latest local jobless to benefit from the Junta de Andalucia’s Employment Plan.

The 26 have now completed a period of work for the local council.

In all, 49 unemployed people were contracted under the plan last year and this for minimum periods of six months, and with a total investment of more than €400,000.

The jobs they did ranged from tourist information and rural tourism agent to cleaning, plumbing, painting and decorating, electrician and geriatric auxillary nurse.





