Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape & sexual assault







Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison today for rape and sexual assault. The 67-year-old arrived this morning to his court hearing in New York in a wheelchair and handcuffs, facing between five and 29 years for last month’s convictions on first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape charges. More than 100 victims are said to have been abused, harassed and/or raped at the hands of Weinstein.

Prosecutors had asked the judge for the maximum or near-maximum sentence for Weinstein, for ‘abusing people his entire life’, while Weinstein’s attorney asked for a more lenient sentence given his deteriorating health.

In a surprise statement, Weinstein said: “I really feel remorse for this situation, I feel it deeply in my heart. I will spend my time really caring and really trying to be a better person.” Referring to his accusers, he added: “I’m not going to say that these aren’t great people. I’ve had wonderful times with these people.”

Six of Weinstein’s accusers who testified against him during the trial, including Miriam Haley, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Lauren Marie Young, Dawn Dunning and Tarale Wulff, were reported to be sat in the front row as Weinstein received sentencing.

Judge James Burke sentenced Weinstein to 20 years in prison for first-degree criminal sex act and three years in prison for third-degree rape. The sentences will run consecutively and both come with five years of supervision after release. Weinstein, however, was acquitted of two more serious charges of predatory sexual assault, which could have come with a life sentence.