Furore over ‘illegal’ parking fines in Nerja







A CRUSADE to clamp down on motorhomes parking up in Nerja has landed the council in hot water with the local police.

The Autonomous Motorhome Platform of Spain (PACA) has officially denounced the Council after receiving more than 50 complaints from mobile home owners who have been served what the group calls ‘illegal’ parking fines.

The fines relate to parking in certain ‘prohibited’ areas or for parking for longer than the maximum stipulated period of time.

But PACA President, Jesús Gallardo, argued that the majority of the 100-plus tickets issued, with an average amount of €50, were imposed ‘illegally’, and will be appealed against.

In its defense, a council spokesperson said: “We have acted in response to complaints from residents. Nothing is being done other than complying with current regulations for this type of vehicle.”

In El Peñoncillo, in Torrex-Costa, local people contacted the council to denounce “the inconvenience caused by the massive parking of motor homes in recent days”.