Five nights of Soul on the Costa del Sol Spain







LOVER of soul music and Spain, Kenny Charles will be performing at Joys Live in Puerto Banus from Tuesday March 17 for five nights and admission to this top music venue and night club on the front line of the marina is free.

He is a guitarist as well as a singer who started his career as leader of Trinidad band (from where he was born) Ken Charles and the Sterotones.

-- Advertisement --



Since then, he has been a support act for The Stylistics, The Commodores, The Jackson 5, and many more. He moved to London early on in his career and was nominated to represent the UK in 1986 Eurovision Song Contest with the song Tongue Tied.

He is heavily influenced by George Benson who played in Marbella not so long ago and currently working on his own album Whisper and has written songs with Joys Live legend Paul Mr Piano Maxwel.

Joys Live is open until the very early morning and Kenny Charles will be performing a wide range of music from the 60s to the 80s plus his own compositions.