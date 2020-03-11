Fire drill at Benitachell school a blazing success







AS the fire alarm sounded, pupils and teachers from Santa Maria Magdalena school in Benitachell fled the building and formed orderly lines in the playground.

Fortunately, there was no real emergency, it was a drill organised in conjunction with the town’s police and fire service, to ensure everybody at the school knows how to deal with a potential fire risk.

Within minutes of the school being evacuated, volunteers from the Civil Protection police officers arrived on the scene to check ‘everything was in order’.

A source said: “We went in and all the doors were closed, as advised, because if there is a fire inside a classroom and the door is shut it is much more difficult for the blaze to spread to the rest of the school.

“The evacuation took place in three and a half minutes, which is excellent.”