Fighter Jet Slams into Ground metres away from Park Killing Pilot

The F16 fighter Jet crashed near the Shakarparian area in Pakistan narrowly avoiding a park full of people


An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has crashed near a park in the capital Islamabad.

In a statement, the PAF said the aircraft was carrying out rehearsals for the country’s national day parade to be held on 23 March.

Police and security forces have now cordoned off the site in the Shakarparian area, near several museums, golf clubs and Jinnah Stadium. The PAF said the pilot Wing Commander Noman Akram died in the crash, the air force has ordered an inquiry into the cause of the crash.

“Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF F-16 aircraft crashed near Shakarparian, Islamabad during the rehearsals of 23 March parade,” the air force said in its statement.

“Rescue teams have been dispatched towards the site of the crash.”

Footage posted on social media, shown below,  seemingly shot from nearby buildings, showed the moment the plane came down and smoke and flames billowing into the sky.

 





