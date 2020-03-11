Environmental activist Greta Thunberg cancels climate strike gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak







Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has cancelled the climate strike gatherings that she and young people all over the world have taken part of every Friday since 2018. The reason is the coronavirus outbreak.

“Now the experts urge us to avoid big, public gatherings for a better chance to slow the spreading of the coronavirus. So I personally recommend that we do as they say. Especially in high-risk areas.” she writes in an Instagram post.

“We young people are the least affected by this virus, but it’s essential that we act in solidarity with the most vulnerable and that we act in the best interest of our common society,” she continues.

Instead, she proposes new ways to strike: digitally.

“Post a photo of you striking and use the hashtag #ClimateStrikeOnline!” she suggests.