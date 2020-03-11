Cruise ships request making Mallorca capital Palma port of call due to Italy coronavirus crisis







AROUND 40 cruise liners have asked the Balearic Island Port Authority if they can make Palma a port of call between now and June due to the coronavirus crisis which has all but paralysed Italy.

These are ships which had not planned to stop in Mallorca, but which have changed their itineraries due to the measures adopted by the Italian authorities to try and bring the coronavirus outbreak under control.

The port authority is reportedly studying the requests to see if they can be slotted in, particularly on days where a high number of cruise ships are already expected to arrive at the island capital.