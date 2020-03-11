Crooked couple in Velez-Malaga arrested after break-ins in Axarquia







POLICIA Nacional of Velez-Malaga has arrested a married Spanish couple aged 36 and 41 years old, allegedly responsible for two break-ins on the same night, in two commercial establishments of Torre del Mar.

A report came in of a robbery in the town centre, and when officers arrived at the scene they discovered that forced entry had been made into a shop and noticed that a suspicious-looking woman ran into another shop, where her partner in crime was when she spotted the officers.

Upon checking their records the police discovered the couple had previously been arrested for the same crimes.

Each of the alleged criminals had a specific role to play. While the woman carried out the surveillance, the male forced access to the establishment to carry out the robbery. Officers also found tools they used to break in which included, pliers, screwdrivers and a knife.