Costa Almeria young and old come together in Vera intergenerational meeting







YOUNG and old came together to share knowledge, life lessons and experiences and to enjoy themselves at the Vera ‘inter-generational’ day.

Students from the Alyanub Institute and pensioners who attend the San Cleofas centre for the elderly spent time in each other’s company at the El Palmeral fairground as part of the council’s Education and Senior Citizens departments’ ‘Mirando Atras’ (Looking Back) project.

-- Advertisement --



The event began with puppet theatre and a breakfast of hot chocolate, coffee and typical local cakes and pastries.

Dancing led to contemporary and classic tunes provided the perfect excuse to discuss the differences between entertainment for today’s youth and that of year ago.

The get-together full of shared emotions and a contagious energy wound up with a laughing therapy workshop.