Costa Almeria teenagers’ vision of International Women’s Day in poster designs







ART students at Huercal-Overa’s Cura institute have captured the essence of International Women’s Day in poster designs to mark the occasion, and which are on show until the end of the month at the Gabriel Espinar Municipal Library.

Huercal-Overa Mayor Francisca Lourdes Fernandez and Social Well-being and Education councillor Maria del Mar Meca joined the teenagers and their teachers at the exhibition inauguration.

The Mayor praised the youngsters for the standard of their work and their vision of a day for defending “our hope and our will to advance along the road to full equality.”